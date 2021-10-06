Local businesses gearing up for Georgia National Fair impact

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia National Fair begins Thursday, and the city of Perry is preparing to welcome visitors. Local businesses are also preparing to welcome big crowds.

Businesses say they’re thrilled to return to some sense of normalcy, after not getting to experience the crowds from the fair last year.

Ashley Marie’s Boutique in downtown Perry closed for eight weeks last year. “It was kind of a rough time, but now to see the traffic and see people out going it’s wonderful, because you know business has picked back up and it’s great now.”

Owner of the boutique, Lynn Bassett, says they’re ready but also taking safety measures. “We do have hand sanitizer in the store, we wipe everything down with Lysol.”

Another business in Perry will get to experience the fair-goer crowd for the first time. Schultze’s opened at the beginning of the pandemic. Manager Alexis Cone says she’s excited the fair is in town.

“I’m just really excited to meet a bunch of people that come around just for the fair, like we get a lot of regulars and it’ll be exciting to see some new faces,” said Cone.

Mayor Randall Walker says the fair is one of a kind. According to the Mayor, he can already see the economic impact the fair will have on the city.

“We always have a large uptick in hotel utilization, as well as all of them have to eat, they all have to buy gas to get here and get back, so it is a significant impact for our merchants here in Perry,” said Mayor Walker.

Although it’s going to be a busy couple of weeks in Perry, local businesses are ready to welcome the crowds.