Living Well with Troy Thompson: Helpful skin care tips

(41NBC/WMGT) — Today Troy Thompson has a very handy discussion about skin care with Dermatologist Elise Barnett.

Dr. Barnett recommends three things to help keep your skin healthy and happy, whether if it’s for the ladies or the men! The first thing Dr. Barnett recommends is using a retinoid which helps with pores and wrinkles and only to use it at night. Next, Dr. Barnett recommends that sunscreen be applied every morning no matter the weather and to make sure to pick a sunscreen with the proper ingredients in order to maximize protection.

The Last thing Dr. Barnett recommends is antioxidant every morning to get good amounts of moisturizer and vitamin c into the skin.