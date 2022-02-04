Living Well with Troy Thompson: Ear Care Tips

(41NBC/WMGT) — Today Troy Thompson sits down with Dr. Joel Hoffman to have a helpful discussion about when you get ringing in your ears and how to care for your ears.

Dr. Hoffman says Tinnitus is the constant ringing in the ears but it isn’t exclusively ringing, it can also be a buzzing, popping or even clicking and can only be heard by the individual afflicted with it.

Hoffman also said that it can be caused by high frequency hearing loss or a large amount of wax build up. Hoffman recommends that dealing with the hearing loss requires getting a hearing aid and for the wax build up to simply clean out your ears!