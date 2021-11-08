Living Well with Troy Thompson: Chiropractor practices

(41 NBC/WMGT) — This edition of Living Well with Troy Thompson features Dr. Craig Taylor, an expert to talk about the in’s and out’s of chiropractic work.

There’s many misconceptions with chiropractors as the loud “cracks” involved with the work often scare people, even though there’s nothing breaking in the areas being adjusted. Craig describes a few less-invasive ways of adjusting the body, like with a machine called an activator, or a drop-table, or with a stretching table.

Dr. Craig says that commonly he has seen sports injuries that can range from knees, elbows, tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, wrist, hand, and all the way to most extremities. Another common practice for chiropractors is to see patients with headaches and TMJ.

Craig also mentions that most chiropractors do accept insurance.