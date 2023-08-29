Living Tree raising money to expand support for Middle Georgia women

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Living Tree, a lifeline for women struggling with addiction and domestic violence since 2017, is raising money to open a second housing location in Middle Georgia.

“I would like to give back to these women what was freely given to me,” CEO and Founder Ginger Falkner said.

Falkner, now eight years free from drug addiction, has helped numerous women make similar life-changing decisions since establishing the program nearly seven years ago.

The funds raised for the new facility will specifically cover plumbing, electrical work and furniture, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for the women it aims to help.

Community members can contribute by participating in a motorcycle ride scheduled for 9 a.m. on September 9. The ride will start at the Harley Davidson store located on Mercer University Drive in Macon.