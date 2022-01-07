LIVESTREAM: Sentencing for Travis and Gregory McMichael and William Bryan Jr. for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

UPDATE: Travis and Gregory McMichael have both been sentenced to Life in Prison plus 20 years without parole. William Bryan Jr. has been sentenced to Life in Prison with the possibility of parole.

Part 1:

Part 2:



Part 3:



Part 4:



BRUNSWICK, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friday Morning, January 7th, at 10:00 a.m., Travis and Gregory McMichael along with William Bryan Jr. are all being sentenced after being found guilty for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.