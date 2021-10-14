Livestock competitions begin at the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — There’s more to the Georgia National Fair than just the food and rides. You can also sit and watch the livestock competitions.

Students in the Future Farmers of America Program at Perry High School are showing cattle.

You can visit the Dairy Barn located near the clock tower, pet the animals and ask questions about them. One tenth grader says he’s been showing cattle since the sixth grade.

“I think that it’s so important,” James McNeal said. “Because livestock is such a huge necessity and not just Georgia, but the whole entire country, so us having our cattle here we can show everybody why we need these animals.”

You can also see sheep, goats and horse competitions taking place throughout the fairgrounds.