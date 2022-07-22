Lightning strike causes west Macon house fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A lightning strike left a home on Peninsula Avenue unlivable.

According to Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Michael Williamson, a call came in for a house fire around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews arrived on the scene to find the roof fully engulfed.

Williamson says the homeowner confirmed a lightning strike started the fire.

“Right now it’s pretty much a total loss because the roof is gone off it, but it can be rebuilt. It can be rebuilt but it’s a total loss because once we arrived the whole roof was on fire, once you have a roof that’s on fire it’s a done deal,” he said.

One person was at home when the fire started, thankfully they were able to get out safely.

The Red Cross is responding to help the family.

