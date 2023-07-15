Life jacket loaner station installed at Sinclair Dam boat ramp

Georgia Power has taken a step to enhance safety measures for river enthusiasts by setting up a "Life Jacket Loaner Station" at the Sinclair Dam Boat Ramp (Tail Race).

Photo credit: Oconee Outfitters/Adam Heagy

The station aims to provide free life jackets to those who may not have their own while enjoying the river.

The Milledgeville Police Department posted a photo of the station on its Facebook page on Friday, crediting Oconee Outfitters/Adam Heagy for sharing the photo.

In the Facebook post, Major Linc Boyer with Milledgeville Police thanked Georgia Power for its involvement in providing and installing the life-saving equipment.

Boyer says Sgt. Bubba Stanford of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (Georgia DNR) played an integral role in coordinating the installation process.

“If you borrow a life jacket, please remember to return it when you’re done so the next person has the opportunity to use it,” Boyer said.

Plans are also underway to introduce a similar Life Jacket Loaner Station at the Oconee River Greenway in the near future.