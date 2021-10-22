Leadership Macon paints mural inside Brooksdale Warming Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Leadership Macon is bringing some warmth to the hearts of families staying at the Brooksdale Warming Center. The current Leadership Macon class is painting a mural in what used to be the cafeteria of Brooksdale Elementary.

It now serves as a place where people can get food and a warm place to rest. “We want them to know that it is a very welcoming place, that they can have the resources they need, it is a safe place and that they’re appreciated. the mural is expected to be done by Saturday,” Erin Hawkins, a member of Leadership Macon said.

Leadership Macon also repainted some of the main hallways and brought in white boards for messages and updates.

The Brookdale Warming Center is always looking for donations.

To help, you can call (478) 342-8367.