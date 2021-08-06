Law officer named first Black police chief in Alabama city

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A veteran law officer is the first Black police chief in the Alabama city of Tarrant. Mayor Wayman Newton said this week that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Wendell Major has been selected and approved by the city council to lead the police department.

Al.com reports that Major could be sworn in as early as Sept. 2.

Major has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience since beginning his career with the Georgia Department of Corrections. He served with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Police Department, the Fairfield Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He replaces former Chief Dennis Reno.