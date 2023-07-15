Law enforcement on the lookout for speeders during ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ next week

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Slow down! That’s the message from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for drivers hitting the road next week.

Communications Director for the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Robert Hydrick, says the week-long campaign was started in 2017 as “Operation Southern Shield” to educate drivers about the risks of speeding and to catch drivers who are breaking the law.

“Driving at faster speeds unfortunately leads to more crashes, and the data shows it leads to more people dying in crashes,” Hydrick said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there was a 17% increase in fatal crashes caused by speeding in the southeast from 2019 to 2021.

Georgia State Patrol Corporal Jason Stone says obeying the posted speed limit and giving other vehicles space is the best way to prevent an accident.

“Speeding is definitely one of our number one contributing factors when it comes to wrecks, especially fatalities,” Stone said. “If you’re going the speed limit and you’re going below it, you’ve got more time to respond and you’ve got a better reaction time.”

Stone said drivers should stay out of the far left lane unless passing a slower car. While some cars may be going faster, he says it’s better to follow the speed limit.

“Go with the flow of traffic, but if the flow of traffic is going 90 miles an hour, you can’t go 90 miles an hour. But, rule of thumb, 5 miles an hour over is acceptable at certain speeds,” he said.

And if you see an emergency vehicle, move over. Georgia law requires drivers to slow down and merge lanes if possible to make room for emergency responders or vehicles with flashing lights parked on the shoulder.

Hydrick said since the campaign started, there has been a drop in overall traffic crashes in Georgia during the week of “Operation Southern Slow Down.”

“The goal this week is not to write tickets,” Hydrick said. “The goal is for people to understand that this campaign is going on and for people to choose on their own to drive at slower legal speeds and see how it saves lives.”

“Operation Southern Slow Down” is also observed in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida.

Corporal stone urges motorists not to drive distracted, give at least 12 seconds of following distance between your car and other vehicles and always wear a seatbelt.