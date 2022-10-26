Law enforcement agencies attend annual UTAC training event in Perry

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – New technology like drones and robots are helping law enforcement agencies when it comes to preventing disasters.

The annual UTAC (Unmanned Tactic Application Conference) training began this week at Perry Guardian Center. The event trains law enforcement agencies on advances in robotics and drone technology.

President and CEO of FLYMOTION, Ryan English, says the training shows how drones can save lives.

“It 100% is not only the future for law enforcement, but it is the future of public safety government and defense that are operating both domestically and internationally,” English said. “The goal is to help public, government and defense organizations conduct their operations in a safer and more expeditious way and then also a more efficient matter, and really the purpose behind that is to put technology where previously we would put people.”

During the training this week, law enforcement will go through scenarios featuring life threatening situations, such as clearing buildings and even aquatic emergency scenarios, using robotic ground aerial drones. Officer Erik Jenson of the Provo Police Department in Utah says the training has given him a better perspective of how these tools can be used.

“Being able to see how different tactics can be applied in different situations, I think it’s great thing that they put this on,” he said.

UTAC Instructor Dr. Damon Jackson says the technology will not only help save the lives of the public but also law enforcement.

“We already know that law enforcement these days are short manned,” Jackson said. “So lets send in a couple hundred dollar piece of equipment and keep it safe for everyone so everybody goes home at night.”

The training will continue through the week.