Laurens County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new narcotics K-9

After the death of its last narcotics K-9 Officer in December, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office now has a new partner.

New Laurens County K-9 Ice

Ice is a German Shepherd and Alaskan Malamute mix from Hungary.

Deputy Justin Cowart trained with Ice for six weeks in Florida after a police department reached out saying it would donate Ice to Laurens County.

“Like the rest of Georgia, we have a huge methamphetamine problem,” he said. “Yesterday alone we had three overdoses of fentanyl, and having a K-9 available is greatly beneficial to getting the illegal drugs off the street.”



Ice hasn’t spent much time with Laurens County but has already been part of a search that resulted in the seizure of 9.8 grams of fentanyl.