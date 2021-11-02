Laurens County Sheriff’s Office taking part in no shave November for a good cause

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Laurens County Deputies are putting down their razors, as the men take part in no shave November.

The sheriff’s department is looking to give back to the Harrison family by participating.

But they need the communities help to do so. “I believe if we all just stepped up and gave from the heart than we could give back to heather just a little small amount of what Dylan meant to everybody, said Megan Hobbs, she is the investigators secretary at the Laurens County Sheriff’s office.

Dylan Harrison is the Alamo police officer who was killed in the line of duty in October. He left behind a wife and a 6 month old son.

Harrison was also a friend to many at the Laurens county sheriff’s office. Hobbs is one of those friends, who says raising money for the family is extremely important. “Me being a mom of three boys, I mean my heart breaks for her.”

The community is encouraged to donate money to the Laurens County sheriff’s office, which will go towards sponsoring an officer for no shave November. Once the month is over, the money will be given to the Harrison family.

Lieutenant Sidney Harrison, although not related to Dylan, says he is taking part in no shave November this year. All he wants to do is give back to a family that needs their help. “I take everything personal when it comes to the safety of our community, just like our sheriff does, so it’s very important to me that we reach out and help these folks, he laid down his life for this community.”

This is the sheriff’s office second year taking part in a community fundraiser for no shave November. Every law enforcement officer is encouraged to take part.

“This isn’t the first time Laurens county has been through a horrific time. We’ve weathered the storm before, we’ll weather it this time. For me it’s very personal, it’s a needless lose of a father,” said Lt. Harrison.

Everyone is encouraged to donate to the cause. You can donate by calling the Laurens County Sheriff’s office at (478)272-1522 and ask for Megan Hobbs.