Laurens County School District updates COVID policies

As of Friday July 30, 2021, the Laurens County School District has announced that masks will be required in school buses, but not everywhere else.

The mask update came with a quote from Superintendent Clifford Garnto that says this:

“Masks are required on all Laurens County school buses. If you are not vaccinated, we encourage you to wear a mask inside the building…but masks are not required.”

The announcement also notes that these plans could change with new developments, so stay with 41NBC for more updates.