Large drug manufacturing site found in Dodge County aerial search

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a large drug manufacturing site during a random aerial search, Thursday. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Governor’s Task Force, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol Aviation to conduct an aerial search.

During the search, law enforcement noticed what appeared to be marijuana plants on a property on Sycamore Drive. Dodge County deputies and DNR Game Wardens then drove to the property. While trying to make contact with the property owner, deputies noticed a man trying to flee the area and go into the woods.

While trying to locate the property owner and suspect, investigators say they noticed several marijuana plants on the property. An investigation revealed different sizes of marijuana plants spaced out through the property.

Deputies located and seized 72 marijuana plants during the operation.

An arrest warrant was then signed for the property owner Clyde Lamb.