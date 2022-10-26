Lane closures to take place in Macon Wednesday night

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation is reminding people to plan for an alternate route Wednesday night.

Riverside Drive between Spring Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 10 p-m to 5 a.m.

Crews will be setting bridge beams over the road.

If you need to travel through that area during that time, be advised that you will be detoured to Walnut Street.