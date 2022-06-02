Landscaping crews working to spruce up three I-75 interchanges

Paulk Landscaping is working with Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification and the Georgia Department of Transportation on the project.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Crews are working to spruce up three interchanges off Interstate-75 in Macon.

The work at the Bass Road exit is already complete. Landscaping work will also take place on the Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Avenue interchanges.

The project should take about five weeks, and matches the improvements made on the I-475 interchange in the Eisenhower Business Improvement District.