Lance Wise named SoCon Defensive Player of the Month

Mercer safety earns monthly honor

The Mercer Bears sophomore safety, Lance Wise, earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Month honor for October.

Wise had 37 tackles with 23 of those being solo tackles. He also intercepted two passes and converted one of them into a pick-six.

He also forced a fumble and had a tackle for loss during the month.

Wise earned two Defensive Player of the Week honors during the month after the Bears’ victories over Western Carolina and The Citadel.

Mercer is on a two-game win streak and is coming off a bye week. They will continue regular season play against The Chattanooga Mocs this Saturday at Five Star Stadium at 3 p.m.