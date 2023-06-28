Korean Automotive supplier opening first U.S. facility in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Korean automotive supplier is launching its first location in the U.S., right here in Macon.

Boogook Georgia, which specializes in fluid-carrying systems for vehicles announced that they’ll be redeveloping an existing building location already in the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Industrial Park at 2600 Weaver Road.

The company is expected to create 80 full time jobs when it opens in 2024, with more jobs expected on the horizon. Those jobs will include professions in the automotive sector across management, manufacturing, assembly, quality and assurance, and delivery functions. Boogook Georgia says they’re planning for $300,000 in leasehold improvements at the property in Macon as well as a total capital investment of $6.8 million to support its operation here.

Mayor Lester Miller had this to say concerning the announcement:

“Our location in the state of Georgia and easy access to interstates and highways makes us a prime location for industries looking to move their products quickly and efficiently,” …“I want to thank the Industrial Authority for their ongoing efforts, and to welcome Boogook Georgia as the newest member of Team Macon-Bibb.”