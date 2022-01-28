Kirby Smart visits Middle Georgia for recruitment
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Jan. 14 marked the official day football college coaches could begin in-person recruiting.
UGA head coach Kirby Smart wasted no time making his way to Middle Georgia on Tuesday.
Coach Smart visited Warner Robins High School, Peach County High School, Northside High School, Jones County High School and Tattnall Square Academy to look at some of their top student-athletes.
Coach Smart was likely visiting five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, who graduates in 2023 from Warner Robins High School. Burley had an unofficial visit to UGA on Jan. 15, according to 247Sports.
Another recruit that could be on Coach Smart’s list is Jones County four-star receiver Zion Ragins who graduates in 2024. Ragins has already received an offer from UGA, according to 247Sports.
And the final recruit out of Tattnall Square Academy is four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy, who graduates in 2023. Hardy has also received an offer from UGA, according to 247Sports.
Coach Smart could have been visiting more recruits, but that information is sealed for now.