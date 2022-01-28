Kirby Smart visits Middle Georgia for recruitment

Kirby Smart visited Middle Georgia high schools for recruitment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Jan. 14 marked the official day football college coaches could begin in-person recruiting.

UGA head coach Kirby Smart wasted no time making his way to Middle Georgia on Tuesday.

The Dawg has landed… pic.twitter.com/RXT0P66IHz — TATTNALL ATHLETICS (@tattnallsports) January 25, 2022

Coach Smart visited Warner Robins High School, Peach County High School, Northside High School, Jones County High School and Tattnall Square Academy to look at some of their top student-athletes.

Coach Smart was likely visiting five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, who graduates in 2023 from Warner Robins High School. Burley had an unofficial visit to UGA on Jan. 15, according to 247Sports.

Coaches are coming by land, sea, and AIR to recruit the Greyhounds! Thanks for stopping by to recruit our players @KirbySmartUGA https://t.co/Fr7VuHxHlg pic.twitter.com/KqTqftRCu4 — Jones County Football (@GreyhoundFball) January 25, 2022

Another recruit that could be on Coach Smart’s list is Jones County four-star receiver Zion Ragins who graduates in 2024. Ragins has already received an offer from UGA, according to 247Sports.

Always great to have a National Champion in the NAWF! 🦅 https://t.co/zoYGYJr3SB — Northside Football (@N_H_S_Football) January 25, 2022

And the final recruit out of Tattnall Square Academy is four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy, who graduates in 2023. Hardy has also received an offer from UGA, according to 247Sports.

Kirby Smart from the 2021 National Champion University of Georgia Bulldogs flew into Tattnall Square Academy’s campus today via helicopter for a Football Recruiting Visit. pic.twitter.com/R63PRCbvoZ — TATTNALL ATHLETICS (@tattnallsports) January 25, 2022

Coach Smart could have been visiting more recruits, but that information is sealed for now.