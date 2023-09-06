King of Soul Music Festival to feature live entertainment, guests of honor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Preparations are underway for the second annual Otis Redding Foundation King of Soul Music Festival happening September 8th and 9th.

This year, the foundation will honor songwriter, producer and entrepreneur Jermaine Dupri with the Otis and Zelma Redding Award for his contributions to the music industry.

Conductor Roderick Cox and Macon native Benjy Griffith will also be honored for their work in youth mentorship.

The two-day event will feature live music from Orchestra Noir, Taj Mahal, Rebel Rae, Jackson Griffith, Kendra Morris and more.

Foundation Director, Justin Andrews, says the festival honors Otis Redding’s impact on soul music and supports the foundation’s goal to uplift young musicians.

“It’s just a celebration of music,” Andrews said. “Of course, Otis Redding is Otis Redding and the music is the music, but it’s an opportunity for us to showcase more talent that maybe Macon and surrounding areas have not seen live in person before.”

The King of Soul Music Festival will take place Friday at the Macon City Auditorium and Saturday at the Capitol Theater. Tickets will be on sale throughout the weekend and can be purchased in person at the Macon City Auditorium and Capitol Theatre, or on the Otis Redding Foundation‘s website.