Jermaine Dupri to be honored at King of Soul Music Festival in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A big name in the music industry will be honored in Macon during the Otis Redding Foundation’s 2nd annual King of Soul Music Festival.

The foundation has selected Jermaine Dupri to receive the Otis & Zelma Redding Award of Respect at the Capitol Theatre in Macon.

Dupri’s contributions to the music industry include being a songwriter, producer, DJ and CEO of So So Def Recordings. The King of Soul Festival will help raise money for the Foundation and its upcoming Center for the Arts.

Foundation Director of Special Projects and Outreach, Justin Andrews, says Dupri has been long time friends with the Redding family.

“With Jermaine and his contributions to the music industry, also it’s 50 years of hip hop as well, we only thought it would be right to honor Jermaine and everything he’s done with his label and what he’s continued to do, and how all of that aligns with the Otis Redding Foundation and what we do, so it was a no-brainer for us,” Andrews said.



Musical acts like Orchestra Noir will perform at the festival, along with other guests to be announced later.

The festival will take place on September 8-9. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 20, and you can find links to purchase them through the Otis Redding Foundation’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.