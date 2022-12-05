Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful plants new trees in Carolyn Crayton Park

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is planting more cherry trees at Carolyn Crayton Park, the site of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Macon-Bibb County held a ceremony Monday to recognize the planting of six new trees.

Joining the Yoshino cherry trees are three Taiwan and Higan cherry trees.

Keep Macon Beautiful says the trees will add more diversity.

“The purpose of it is to introduce other varieties of Cherry Blossom trees to our community, to be able to enhance the beautification through a variety of trees as well as educational purposes,” Executive Director of Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, Asha Ellen, said.