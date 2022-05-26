Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful honors community members

Executive Director for KMBB, Asha Ellen, said Macon is full of people who want to help.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and Macon-Bibb County, honored community members for their work.

“We are a community of loving and giving people and we all have a heart for serving in our community and keeping our community safe and clean,” said Ellen.

Non-partisan organization, Georgia Women, won the Clean Streets Matter award for their work. Secretary of Steering for the organization, Tracie Jenkins, says the motivation behind volunteering stems from her Macon roots.

“This is the community I live in this is the community that I raise my son in, this is the community my grandchildren come back to, to visit me. It means a great deal to me that the community itself is something that we show we value and I value Macon,” said Jenkins.

Ellen says KMBB will continue its work in the community.

Below is the full list of awards handed out.

Macon-Bibb County awards:

Police Officer of the year- Sergeant Clayton Smith

Firefighter of the year- Private Jonathan Darsey

Code Enforcement Award- Specialist Michael Barnes

Facilities Management Employee Award- Barbara Barrow

Parks and Beautification Employee Award- Derrick Chaney

Parks and Rec Employee Award- Terry Daniels

Public Works Employee Award- Lafayette Mosley III

Solid Waste Employee Award- Tavares Tinsley

Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful Environment, Beautification and Clean Community Awards: