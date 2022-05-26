Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful honors community members
Executive Director for KMBB, Asha Ellen, said Macon is full of people who want to help.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and Macon-Bibb County, honored community members for their work.
“We are a community of loving and giving people and we all have a heart for serving in our community and keeping our community safe and clean,” said Ellen.
Non-partisan organization, Georgia Women, won the Clean Streets Matter award for their work. Secretary of Steering for the organization, Tracie Jenkins, says the motivation behind volunteering stems from her Macon roots.
“This is the community I live in this is the community that I raise my son in, this is the community my grandchildren come back to, to visit me. It means a great deal to me that the community itself is something that we show we value and I value Macon,” said Jenkins.
Ellen says KMBB will continue its work in the community.
Below is the full list of awards handed out.
Macon-Bibb County awards:
- Police Officer of the year- Sergeant Clayton Smith
- Firefighter of the year- Private Jonathan Darsey
- Code Enforcement Award- Specialist Michael Barnes
- Facilities Management Employee Award- Barbara Barrow
- Parks and Beautification Employee Award- Derrick Chaney
- Parks and Rec Employee Award- Terry Daniels
- Public Works Employee Award- Lafayette Mosley III
- Solid Waste Employee Award- Tavares Tinsley
Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful Environment, Beautification and Clean Community Awards:
- Environment Award- Macon Water Authority
- Beautification Award- Linwood Cemetery
- Downtown Business Award- A Brooke Haven Lounge
- Macon-Bibb County Business Award- Lullwater at Bass Apartments
- House of Worship Award- Steward Chapel AME Church
- House of Worship Award- High Point Church
- Neighborhood Housing Award- East Macon/Fort Hill
- Building Renovation Award- Macon-Bibb County Health Department
- Clean Streets Matter Award- Georgia Women(And Those Who Stand With Us)
- Clean Streets Matter Award- Jimmy Stephens
- Clean Streets Matter Award- Keithen Tucker
- Adopt-a-Spot Award- Kuhmo Tire Georgia
- Adopt-a-Spot Award- Irving Consumer Products
- Youth Community Clean-Up Award- Girl Scout Troop 60043
- School of the Year Award- Vineville Academy of the Arts
- Most Valuable Player Award- Georgia Sports Hall of Fame