Kaviar Beauty Bar shines as success story of Black entrepreneurship in downtown Macon

Access to capital has historically been a roadblack for Black entrepreneurs - but new programs and organizations create more opportunities for Black business.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – August is National Black Business Month, and there are now more resources than ever for Black entrepreneurs to thrive in Middle Georgia.

For more than 30 years, the Macon Black Pages has served as a directory to promote Black-owned businesses in Middle Georgia.

According to Black Pages Publisher, Alex Habersham, one of the biggest challenges for Black entrepreneurs is access to capital. He says African American consumers spend more than $3.5 billion a year–money that could go back into Black-owned business.

“So the objective of the Black Pages is to get more of that revenue, more of that cash, more of that disposable income to circulate in the African American community, which will benefit the entire community,” Habersham said.

Habersham explained that the more successful a business is, the more it can contribute to employment, education and outreach.

Kaviar Beauty Bar is a Black-owned business in downtown Macon. Its Co-Owner, Leigha Axom, says when the salon opened in 2020, she wasn’t aware of the resources available to her.

“As a Black entrepreneur, as a Black business owner, you have to show up everywhere that you can,” she said. “Tap in. Read about the different things that are taking place in the community.”

Since connecting with the Macon business community, Axom says the resources she found has helped her business to thrive.

Organizations and nonprofits like the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, NewTown Macon, Spark Macon and Startup Macon, the Small Business Development Center and the Central Georgia Coalition of Black Businesses provide a network of support that impacts all business in Macon.

“Now since we’ve been pushing ourselves and getting more out in the community, people are knowing more about the Kaviar Beauty Bar, so we’re getting more customers from everywhere,” Axom said.

Axom says she has been able to attend business leadership and networking seminars as well as entrepreneurial training thanks to programs geared towards minority-owned businesses.

Habersham says his vision for the future is that businesses are more reflective of the communities they serve.

“I guarantee you that Black businesses might reach 5 or 10% of all the businesses that are in Macon, so I would like to see that number grow, and I would like to see it increase, and I would like to see that result in the improvement of the entire community,” he said.

A Black Business and Community Expo is happening August 19 at the Macon Coliseum. It will feature vendors, live entertainment and back to school resources as well as education and networking for small businesses.