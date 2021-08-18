Just Mike’s Seafood and More houses first Ghost Kitchen

"Simply put, it's just a kitchen that doesn't have a traditional brick and mortar store front," Foodhaul CEO Bill Stavrou said.

First Ghost Kitchen in the City of Dublin Ghost Kitchen

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Just Mike’s Seafood and More recently partnered with Foodhaul—a platform that provides a portfolio for delivery only restaurants, also known as Ghost Kitchens.

“Simply put, it’s just a kitchen that doesn’t have a traditional brick and mortar store front,” Foodhaul CEO Bill Stavrou said.

Instead of just serving seafood, Just Mike’s is also serving Toscana, a delivery only Italian brand of food.

“They had several different items that they wanted to do, and I thought that the Italian cuisine by Fabio was the best choice,” Mike said.

For nearly a month now, Mike says the restaurant has been creating top Chef Fabio Viviani’s Italian cuisines. Ordering the dishes is simple. All you have to do is order on the Doordash app, and the restaurant will make the dish right in their kitchen using recipes provided by Viviani.

Viviani Says partnering with Foodhaul to have other chefs recreate his dishes has been amazing.

“It’s a very well thought model, and it’s a model that is gathering a ton of attention, because now without the headache and without virtual any cost I can have it executed by a great chef in those areas.”

Mike says the feedback has been amazing, and it’s helping boost his business by providing something new to Dublin customers. “I’ve had several customers actually call me up at the restaurant here and tell me how awesome the food was.”

He also says he’s excited about the new partnership and invites the community to try the cuisines offered.