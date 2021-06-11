Juneteenth Spelling Bee to begin next week

The Spelling Bee aims to educate kids about African heritage and history.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Juneteenth African Spelling Bee begins next week during Georgia Juneteenth Week, which starts Saturday.

The Spelling Bee is for kids ages 8 to 13, and aims to educate kids about African heritage and history.

It is free to participate and winners can get a cash prize.

We spoke with the Co-Founder of the Juneteenth Freedom Festival, George Fadil Muhammad, about the spelling bee.

“It all comes together about Black history 365 days a year,” Muhammad said. “So it’s just another opportunity to enrich the community, and definitely strengthen the children’s knowledge and appreciation of their culture and heritage.”

Information about the spelling bee: