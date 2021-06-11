Juneteenth Spelling Bee to begin next week
The Spelling Bee aims to educate kids about African heritage and history.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Juneteenth African Spelling Bee begins next week during Georgia Juneteenth Week, which starts Saturday.
The Spelling Bee is for kids ages 8 to 13, and aims to educate kids about African heritage and history.
It is free to participate and winners can get a cash prize.
We spoke with the Co-Founder of the Juneteenth Freedom Festival, George Fadil Muhammad, about the spelling bee.
“It all comes together about Black history 365 days a year,” Muhammad said. “So it’s just another opportunity to enrich the community, and definitely strengthen the children’s knowledge and appreciation of their culture and heritage.”
Information about the spelling bee:
- The first round takes place at the Tubman Museum on June 17th from 4 to 8 p.m.
- The second round takes place at Tattnall Square Park on June 19th from 12 to 2 p.m.
- You can sign up at Washington Memorial Library or any of the recreation centers.
- There are also fliers around town with a QR code that you can scan. That flier can be found at the beginning of this article as well.