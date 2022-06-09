Juneteenth Freedom Festival to be held in Fort Valley on Friday, June 17

The Peach Activity Committee says it will host Fort Valley's first Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Friday, June 17 in downtown Fort Valley.

The event will be held downtown from 6-10 p.m.

Festivities will include music, dancers, poetry, storytelling, artifacts and food vendors.

There will also be a water slide, bounce house, arts and crafts, face painting and live small animals.

Event organizers ask that you bring your own lawn chairs and that parents bring extra clothes and towels for their children to have fun on the water slide and bounce house.

For more information, visit the Peach Activity Committee’s Facebook page.

