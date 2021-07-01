July 4th celebrations across Middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— July 4th celebrations are back around Middle Georgia after Covid changed or cancelled them last year.

The Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration is one of those events.

It will be in the parking lot of McConnell Talbert Stadium on July 2nd. Warner Robins City Clerk and public information officer, Mandy Stella, says the city is excited to host the event again.

“We are just overjoyed being with welcoming people back into the venue and being able to celebrate not only crossing a bridge from the pandemic but also celebrating our nations freedom,” Stella said.

If fireworks are not your thing, the city of Perry is hosting a smaller event called the Red, White, and Blues at the Perry Events Center.

Special events manger, Anya Turpin, says it’s free to attend. Light snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase.

“It’s just an opportunity to add to their holiday weekend,” Turpin said. “You can come and enjoy this and a couple days later enjoy the fireworks with the Perry chamber of commerce.”

The Perry Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Freedom Fireworks event at the Georgia National Fairgrounds on July 4th.

Last year people watched the fireworks from their cars. This year the event is picnic style and people can go to the fairgrounds starting at 6 p.m. Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Good Company will perform. Scott Cox is chairman of the Perry Chamber Board of Directors. He says the fireworks will start when the sun goes down.

“There’s some people that like to celebrate on July 4th with fireworks and we’re excited about doing that this year and of course coming out of the pandemic we need to celebrate a lot,” Cox said.

Stella says expect large crowds and please be patient.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. barring any weather delays. They’ll post updates on social media, but says the show will go on rain or shine. She says be aware of parking and know what you can and can’t bring in. That includes no weapons or alcohol. You can bring in a soft sided cooler, an umbrella, and a blanket or lawn chair.

Entertainers include A.J. the D.J., Leah Belle Faser, Callista Clark, along with headliner Jimmie Allen. She says it’s not only important for them to highlight the men and women who serve our country, but also the pandemic frontline workers.

“We just want to say thank you to those men and women for all that they’ve done and all that they continue to do for our community,” Stella said.

Other events happening around Middle Georgia include: