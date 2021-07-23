UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to triple shooting in Milledgeville

29-year-old Christopher Arnold has been taken into custody following a triple shooting in Milledgeville that led to three deaths.

“Thanks to everyone who called in with tips and information,” read a post on MPD’s Facebook page Friday.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An update concerning the victims of a shooting in Milledgeville in early July has come out.

On July 3, the Milledgeville Police Department responded to a call at Laura Court Apartments in reference to 3 subjects with gunshot wounds. At the time of the shooting, 2 of the victims, Erica Reaves and Tyric Justice, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, Quincy Jackson, was still alive and transported from the scene for medical care.

As of Monday morning, July 19, 38 year-old Quincy Jackson was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb County according to Baldwin Deputy Coroner Ken Garland.

The Milledgeville Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating the incident as a homicide, and is asking that anyone with information contact the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090.