Judge dismisses petition against Fort Valley mayor-elect Jeffery Lundy

Jeffery Lundy was sworn in Friday after a hearing declared he is eligible to be mayor.

Jeffery Lundy being sworn in as Mayor of Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffery Lundy was sworn in Friday after a hearing declared he is eligible to be mayor.

A petition was brought against Lundy, arguing that Lundy is ineligible to be mayor, stating that Lundy lives outside of the city limits of Fort Valley.

Judge Jimmy Brown ruled in favor of Lundy Friday and dismissed the petition.

“A heavy burden has been lifted,” Lundy said. “I’m ready to go to work for the citizens of Fort Valley. I’m glad all the court procedures are over and know it’s time for us to unite our city.”

Lundy will take office January 1.