Judge: All options on table for site of collapsed building

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida judge says all options remain on the table as a decision is made over what to do with the property where a 12-story condominium tower collapsed last month.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman appeared pleased on Friday that discussions were underway to raise the financing necessary to possibly buy the property for a memorial.

At least 97 people died when a flank of the Champlain Towers South came tumbling down. As of Friday, 93 of the victims had been identified. Some survivors have advocated that a new tower be built, while others argue that rebuilding would be inappropriate because of the magnitude of the tragedy.