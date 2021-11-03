Joshua Kight wins Mayoral race in Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The city of Dublin has a new Mayor. Joshua Kight won the election against Jerry Davis.

The results were called out at the Dublin Court house, where residents gathered to await the results.

Joshua Kight says he’s ready for this new chapter to begin and already has planes for the next few years. “I’m ready to make a difference, the whole reason I did this was to improve our town, and to improve our town it’s going to take a lot of work and I’m willing to do that work and I’m ready to start.”

Jerry Davis who was a previous city councilman for Dublin says he knows the city will be in great hand with Kight as Mayor. “I’ll still be living in Dublin, I love the community and I’ll continue to work in the community to try to make it better.”

Davis says despite loosing, he’s grateful for the opportunity to run for mayor and to serve as a city councilman.