UPDATE: Macon teen Joshua Brinson found safe

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it has been notified Joshua Brinson was found safe at a family member's home.

Deputies say Joshua Brinson was last seen by family on Monday, October 23. (Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person.

Deputies say 18-year-old Joshua Brinson of Macon was last seen at a family member’s home in the 3900 block of Spencer Circle on Monday, October 23.

Family members say he suffers from “several mental issues.”

He’s about 5’7″ and weighs around 130 pounds. He has three tattoos on his face: one above his eyebrow that says “muffin,” one under his right eye that reads “TT” and another under his left eye that reads “B4B.”

“Brinson is believed to be a danger to himself,” a sheriff’s office news release stated.

If you can help locate him, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.