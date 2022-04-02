Jones County Special Education teachers to receive new technology

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County special education teachers are about to get access to new technology.

Voco Vision, a tech company based in Atlanta, will provide the district two 24-inch tablets teachers can use for lessons.

“There’s just unlimited resources that they’re able to tap in to, to keep that student engaged to reach those goals,” Vovo Vision Director Nicole Webb said. “So really the sky is kind of the limit on what they’re able to use.”

The tablets are expected to arrive in the next two weeks.