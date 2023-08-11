Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenager.



They’re looking for 15-year-old Kylee Schroeder. They say she was last seen about 1:30 Thursday afternoon and is a critical diabetic.

Schroeder has Fuchsia Hair/Bluish-Green Eyes, and was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, blue jeans and black DC shoes.

Deputies say she has a mole near her right knee, both ears have two piercings, she is wearing false eyelashes and carrying a black backpack.

If have seen Kylee or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489.