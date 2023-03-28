Jones County Sheriff’s Office evacuates woman due to severe flooding

Several houses affected by rising water levels on Rock Creek Road

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office had to evacuate a woman from her home on Monday morning due to severe flooding caused by overflowing embankments.

Several houses on Rock Creek Road were affected by rising water levels, forcing deputies to respond quickly.

“We were able to respond pretty quickly; we were right around the corner,” Investigator Barron Hall said. “Of course when we got there, the water was already starting to go over the front porch. The elderly lady in there needed some help, so we were able to respond pretty quickly in getting there and getting her on out.”

The flooding has since receded, and the woman was able to return home safely. However, more than 10 roads in Jones County were temporarily closed due to the severe weather.

All roads are back open and no other damage was reported.