Jones County Schools Hosts Job Recruitment Fair

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County School System is scheduled to host their 2nd annual virtual recruitment fair.

This is a part of the school system’s efforts to hire qualified employees to be a part of their growing team.

Some of the potential employment opportunities that will be incorporated into the recruitment fair include teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodial positions, school nutritionist, substitute teachers and maintenance staff.

The virtual recruitment fair is scheduled to happen on February 17th from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

To participate in this event, use the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88676047775?pwd=RStZT2pRUXBnMDhwZ1dMSm9ldUtVZz09

Or, if you have questions, contact Mrs. Geneva Braziel at gbraziel@jones.k12.ga.us