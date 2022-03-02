Jones County park to incorporate history of former slave

A boulder carved by Jacob Hutchings

CLINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County recently received a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for a new park.

The park, located in Clinton, will incorporate the history of former slave stone mason Jacob Hutchings.

Hutchings was born into slavery in 1831. He learned the art of stone cutting in a patch of woods where the park is set to be located.



“This area is where he would quarry a lot of the stones that he used,” Jones County administrator Jason Rizner said. “You can actually go there and see where pieces of rock were cut out of these huge boulders and they’re still in place there.”

Jones County received a $250,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the county will match the grant.

The proposed layout of the park includes a mountain bike trail, a walking trail and three wildlife viewing areas.

Jones County officials say the park will be complete by early 2023.