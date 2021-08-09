Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing man.

Deputies say 38-year-old Darrel Lee Kitchens Jr. was last seen on July 31 driving a silver 2006 Honda Ridgeline.

Kitchens is about 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 986-3489.