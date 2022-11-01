Jones County library starts ‘Sensitive Subject’ shelf

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you’ve ever gone to the library looking to learn about a sensitive subject, the Jones County Library now has a way to help. It’s called the ‘Sensitive Subject’ Shelf, and they have books and resources for you to take and even check out.

Branch Manager, Julie King, says many times customers would come in asking for books or resources on difficult subjects. She found that they’d have to scramble to find those materials. So they decided to put them all on one shelf.

“One side of the area is all giveaways they’re free resources for them to take with them,” King said “Then the other are our books in our collection that they can check out.”

King says it’s organized by subject, like grief, mental health issues, suicide prevention, anxiety, and more. Plus the shelf isn’t just any run-of-the-mill shelf. It was actually built by Jones County High School students.

“Our shop class at the high school, Mr. Dipaolo’s class we contacted them, and asked if he’d be willing to make us a bookshelf,” King said. “And they were so kind, they were so great. So within two weeks, they made it for us.”

Nick Dipaolo, Carpentry Instructor at Jones County High School, says building the shelf was a good experience for his students.

“It’s nice to know that whatever my students build comes to fruition and it’s used for something special,” Dipaolo said “It makes my students proud to know that they go there, and they can always say ‘hey look I built that.'”

King says making the ‘Sensitive Subjects’ shelf fills a need for library customers.

“You know we’re just here to serve,” King said. “I don’t think people realize what servants librarians are. Because people come in and they usually have a need and it’s so great to know that we can fill that need for them.”

The library received a Roundup Grant from the Tri-County EMC that will help them buy more books for the shelf. The ‘Sensitive Subject’ shelf is ready for people to use. You can ask a librarian to direct you to it. You can also call the library at 478-986-6626.