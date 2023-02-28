Jones County government asks for community’s help to create new county logo

Jones County local government is making a change, and it wants the community's help.

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County local government is making a change, and it wants the community’s help.

The county administrator says the county plans to change its logo.

The new design will go on the county’s new fleet of vehicles and letter stamps.

The county has created a survey to ask residents what design and slogan would best show what Jones County means to them.

“This government represents the people of Jones County,” Jason Rizner said. “So that’s why we’re here. We’re here to serve them, and it’s their community, so we want their thoughts incorporated in the design here.”

Jones County residents can give their input right now by clicking here.