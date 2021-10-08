Jones County flooding leaves home destroyed

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— As the saying goes, “when it rains, it pours”. Unfortunately for Keith Applegate, the rain on Wednesday turned into flooding that seeped into his house.

Applegate says he woke up and heard funny noises. When he got up to check it out, “I went knee deep in the water and it was scary,” said Applegate.

He tried to open his bedroom door, but it wouldn’t open. He managed to escape and saw one of his dogs in the kennel trying to keep his head above water. Applegate says after getting outside, he saw his neighbor Miss Charley hanging onto a tree near a truck on his property. His other neighbor, Mr. Jackson, tried to rescue her with his boat, but got swept away by the current. Fortunately, Jackson was able to find a tree to hold onto. Applegate says it was the first time in his life he was afraid of death.

“We had a sign. We prevailed. Me and Mr. Jackson we worked as a team. We got Miss Charley to safety. We got to safety, everybody was safe,” said Applegate.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue Applegate, his dogs, and his neighbors.

Investigator John Simmons, Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton, and Captain Douglas were part of the rescue efforts. Investigator Simmons says they found an alternative route to get them to safety.

“We were just happy to be able to help them. We were able to get to them and get them out. They had been there for some time from what we understand they had been there for about 45 minutes before anyone had ever gotten there,” said Simmons.

Even though the flood waters are gone, the damage is not. Applegate says he lost everything, but he’s glad to be alive.

“You just rebuild and it takes time but that’s a lot of rebuilding,” said Applegate.

With more rain on the way, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of their surroundings. They also say to be careful on the roads and just stay off the roads if possible.