Jones County deputy searching for scariest places in county

Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the "In-House Paranormal Expert."

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Halloween approaches, a Jones County deputy says he wants to find the scariest places in the county.

Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the “In-House Paranormal Expert.”

Dennis, who’s conducting the work in his own time, says he’s been interested in the supernatural since 2014 when he was on a call in Putnam County and noticed something unusual.

“All I can describe it as a demon dog or a hell hound or something,” Dennis said.

Since then, he has visited places across Middle Georgia, including Central State Hospital, using different technology to detect what he calls spirit matter.

“I got a digital recorder, flashlight and cameras,” Dennis said. “I am going to get access to some other little more high tech ghost stuff.”

Dennis has been getting a lot of calls from around the area recently.

On Thursday, he was called by the Jonesco Golf Course located on Gray Highway to investigate some spooky encounters owners have had while in the main clubhouse of the golf course.

Dennis took photos that included orbs and shadows, typical signs of what paranormal experts say shows supernatural presence. He says in the last few minutes he was there, as he and his son were about to depart the building, they got what he says were definite signs. He says his son was telling the ghost they were about to leave, and his phone started to play music without him touching it.

“He’s telling (it), talking out, ‘Hey we’re leaving … dad’s gonna come back,” Dennis said. “Then all the sudden his cellphone starts playing music.”

Dennis says this is a great way to get the community involved.

“This is mainly what it’s all about.” Dennis said. “Getting the community involved in what we’re doing, showing everybody that we’re people and also that, hey, some of us believe the same things you do.”

Dennis says he wants to hear from you if you’ve had a spooky experience. You can email him at matthew.dennis@jcsheriff.org.