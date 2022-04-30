Jones County deputies respond to suicide call, charge man with Murder

Deputies responded to a reported suicide call on Holloman Road. When deputies arrived, they found Shyanne Schroader with a gunshot wound.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In March, deputies with the Jones County Sheriff Office were called to respond to a suicide. That case is being ruled as a murder.

Deputies responded to a reported suicide call on Holloman Road. When deputies arrived, they found Shyanne Schroader with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say they had a feeling something wasn’t right about the case.

Schroeder’s husband, Troy Scarborough, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.

He remained in custody while investigators looked into the evidence surrounding Schroeder’s death. They were able to determine Scarborough shot her.

He’s now charged with Felony Murder and multiple counts of Aggravated Assault.