Jones County deputies arrest man after leading them on chase

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic stop in Jones County turns into a police chase Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, a Sergeant stopped Eric Bell on the Gray Bypass for speeding. While running his information, Bell drove away.

During the chase, Bell’s car gave out so he ran into the woods in the area of Browns Crossing. That’s where deputies apprehended him.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bell has outstanding warrants out of four different counties, including Wilkinson County, where he has three warrants for Aggravated Assault.

He’s currently being held in the Jones County Jail.