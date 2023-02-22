Jones County acquires historic Jake’s Woods property for new recreational park

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Jones County and its partners have acquired the historic Jake’s Woods property in Clinton, with plans to transform the land into a recreational park, officials said.

The park, located in the historic district of Clinton in Jones County, will feature mountain bike trails and chances for residents to enjoy rock climbing.

“You would think when you look around that you’d be somewhere in the North Georgia mountains, but you can go only a block or two from Ingle’s and then you’re right here in the thick of nature,” Director of Parks, Recreation and Golf in Jones County, Bert Rosenberger, said.

The rocks found at Jake’s Woods were used to build several parts of Jones County, according to county administrator Jason Rizner.

“You can still see in some of the large rocks there where pieces were carved out,” Rizner said. “It’s really fascinating to see, and there are several places in Jones County where we know of where those rocks are used, and some being at the courthouse.”

The county recently closed on the purchase of the property with help from the Conservation Fund and local organizations. Officials say the construction of the park is in the planning stages and that it’s expected to open in early 2024.

Rizner said the park will attract different groups of people.

“There’s an attraction there for lovers of history and your rock climbing, bouldering, mountain biking, hiking, it will attract a crowd that’s into recreation,” Rizner said. “So I think there’s going to be something for a lot of groups to enjoy.”