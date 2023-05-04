Joint Task Force created to solve 19-year-old missing person case in Washington County

TENNILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT) – Nineteen years after Sonya Tukes went missing in 2004, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has formed a joint task force to help solve her case and provide answers to her family. Tukes, who was 22 at the time, was last seen stepping outside her sister’s home to make a phone call.

“Needless to say, whatever the situation may be, we want to reunite her with her family, and that’s something that’s a priority,” Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said. “I feel very optimistic that through this new energy that we’re applying to this, that we’ll find those answers that they deserve.”

The sheriff’s office credits advancements in technology and ongoing community support for their renewed optimism in the case.

Susan Tukes, Sonya’s mother, spoke about the emotional toll her daughter’s disappearance has taken.

“It’s been hard for me for 19 years, and I need all y’alls support,” she said. “It’s been 19 years. Please come out and help us.”

A candlelight vigil for Sonya Tukes is scheduled for Thursday at the Washington County Courthouse at 7 p.m. Community members are encouraged to attend and show their support.